President Sisi Pays Homage at Memorials for Egypt’s Fallen Soldiers and Historic Leaders

President Abdel Fattah Sisi visited the Memorial of the Armed Forces Martyrs in Nasr City as part of Egypt's celebrations of the 52nd anniversary of the October 6 Victory.

He was received by Armed Forces Chief of Staff First General Abdel Majeed Sakhala and other senior military leaders.

President Sisi laid a wreath at the Unknown Soldier's tomb and attended a military musical performance honoring the martyrs of Egypt.

He then greeted veteran leaders of the October War before proceeding to pay respects at the tomb of former President Mohamed Anwar Sadat, placing a wreath and reciting Fatiha.

The president also met with Sadat's family and military officials, concluding with the national anthem performed for the gathering.

Following these ceremonies, Sisi and Sakhala visited the mausoleum of former President Gamal Abdel Nasser, where he also laid flowers and recited Fatiha.

The event was part of a broader commemoration emphasizing patriotism, sacrifice, and national history in Egypt.