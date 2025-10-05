Cultural Evening in Port Said Celebrates Resistance and Liberation Through Poetry

The Cultural Development Fund's Art House is organizing a poetic evening titled "Port Said: From Tales of Resistance to Poems of Crossing" under the leadership of architect Hamdi El Satoohy.





The event will take place at 7 PM today, Sunday, October 5, at the Sitt Wasila Creative Center located behind Al-Azhar Mosque.

A group of prominent Port Said poets, including Nizar El Bayoumi, Ahmed El Aqtash, Maha El Gamel, Abdul Fattah El Baih, Mohammed Farouk, Mohammed Raouf, Adel El Sherini, and Ibrahim Hissan, will participate.

They will present a selection of poems reflecting the people's resistance efforts and commemorating the great crossing of October.

The evening will be moderated by writer and poet Osama Kamal, emphasizing the event's cultural significance.

Saamih Mahgoub, director of the Arab Poetry House, stated that the event aims to embody the House's mission of documenting moments of national struggle through poetic expression.

He highlighted that poetry serves as a vital space connecting new generations with Egypt’s historic resistance and victory in October, fostering a sense of national identity.