Egypt Celebrates October Victories with Cultural Tour in Sinai Led by Minister Hanoo

The Ministry of Culture launched the sixth season of the Encounter and Stroll project on October 5th, coinciding with the anniversary of October victories in Egypt.

The tour began in South Sinai from October 5th to 11th, with artistic and cultural performances at multiple locations including Sharm El Sheikh Cultural Palace and Wadi Mander.

Activities then moved to North Sinai from October 12th to 19th, hosting events at Arish Cultural Palace, El Arish University, Bair El Abed, Sheikh Zuweid, Nakhl, and Al Masaid regions.

The program features a theatrical presentation titled 'Al Sasmia, ' highlighting the heroism of local resistance fighters in the Canal cities, along with exhibitions of visual arts, folk performances, book fairs, and free distribution of books for children and youth.

Supportive craft exhibitions aim to promote traditional local industries, emphasizing the cultural depth of the event.

Minister Hanoo expressed the importance of inaugurating the tour in Sinai during October, underscoring arts as a vital tool for fostering national pride and commemorating Egyptian heroism.

Director Khaled Galal highlighted that the play 'Al Sasmia' exemplifies theater that reflects the nation's heartbeat, with the project reaching diverse communities directly in villages and towns across Egypt.

Artistic director Mohamed El Sharqawi pointed out that the wide range of activities including theater, visual arts, books, and handicrafts creates an integrated cultural experience for all age groups, continuing previous successes in Qena, Assiut, and the Red Sea region.