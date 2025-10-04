American University Clarifies Membership of Jewish Judge in Naguib Mahfouz Award Panel

The American University in Cairo issued a formal statement addressing the inclusion of Rafael Cohen, a Jewish researcher, on the judging panel for the Naguib Mahfouz Award for Literature in 2026.

The university emphasized that Cohen is a British citizen residing in Cairo since 2006 and has no other nationality.

Cohen is known for his activism in global peace initiatives and previously participated in the International Solidarity Movement, which supports the Palestinian cause.

According to the university, Cohen has translated numerous literary texts between Arabic and English and chaired the Arab translated novels section at the Banjal Award last year.

The university explained that the judging committee comprises translators, academics, and literary critics selected based on experience and dedication to analyze submissions thoroughly.

The panel’s composition is periodically renewed to ensure diversity, balance, and updated perspectives in the judging process.

This clarification comes amid regional tensions and heightened sensitivities related to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.