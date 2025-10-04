Egyptian Journalists Celebrate October Victory Anniversary with Special Event

The Egyptian Journalists Syndicate is organizing a commemorative celebration in honor of the 52nd anniversary of October Victory, scheduled for Sunday at 6 PM on the syndicate's theater stage.

The event will feature screenings of rare documentary films documenting the crossing and victory saga, showcasing the heroism of the armed forces and reinforcing values of sacrifice and patriotism for new generations.

These films are produced in collaboration between the syndicate's Cultural and Artistic Committee and the National Cinema Center led by Dr, Ahmed Saleh.

A special tribute will be paid to two distinguished military heroes, Major General Moataz El-Sharqawy of the commandos and Major General Samir Aziz, for their roles in October War achievements.

Additionally, the celebration includes honoring artist Ahmed Maher, known for his role in the film 'Sun Armies, ' portraying the Egyptian fighter's experience on the battlefield.

An expert-led seminar on the Egyptian military’s heroic feats, moderated by writer and historian Mohamed El Shafie, will also be part of the program.

The documentary films include 'Sun Armies, ' filmed immediately after the war to depict soldiers' human perspectives, and 'Tank Hunter, ' which narrates the story of Mohamed Abdel Aaty, who destroyed 23 Israeli tanks.

Other films in the lineup are 'Heroes from Egypt, ' which tells the story of air defense hero Salem, and 'Fall of the Bar Lev Line, ' depicting the destruction of the Israeli fortifications alongside scenes of victory that deliver messages of hope and triumph.