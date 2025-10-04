Egypt Executes 13 Lions at Giza Zoo Amid Disease Concerns and Sets October 2025 Holiday Schedule

In Egypt, authorities confirmed the execution of 13 lions at Giza Zoo due to severe contagious diseases affecting the animals, with officials stating that the decision was necessary to prevent further spread and safeguard other wildlife.

The incident was announced by Agriculture Minister Aly Farouk, who explained the health crisis and the measures taken, emphasizing the importance of disease control in maintaining zoo safety and animal health.

Meanwhile, the government has scheduled the October 6, 2025 holiday for both the public and private sectors, sparking discussions among employees about whether the holiday will fall on a Monday or be postponed to the weekend.

In political developments, President Abdel Fattah Sisi convened with key ministers to review policies related to sustainable development and energy projects, reflecting ongoing efforts to bolster national infrastructure.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attended the opening of the seventh session of the 'Transtha 2025' exhibition, which showcases traditional crafts and national heritage, highlighting the government's focus on cultural preservation.

Egypt's National Food Safety Authority, led by Dr, Tarek Hobbai, participated in the international 'Anuga' food and beverage exhibition in Cologne, Germany, attracting global attention and showcasing Egyptian food industry innovations.

In legal and military news, Defense Minister Abdel Majeed Saker sent a congratulatory message to President Sisi on the anniversary of October War victories, reaffirming Egypt's stance on land sovereignty and national resilience.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced that Egyptian agricultural exports have reached approximately 7, 5 million tons, marking an increase of 650, 000 tons compared to the same period last year, signifying a positive trend in exports and international trade relations.