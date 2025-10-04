Egyptian Attorneys Withdraw from Criminal Procedure Law Committee Session

The meeting of the specialized committee formed by the Egyptian Parliament to review disputed articles of the Criminal Procedure Law was marked by the withdrawal of three deputies, namely Diyaeuddin Daoud, Ahmed Al-Sharqawi, and Maha Abdel Nasser, from the session.

Their departure was prompted by the government's proposal, through the Minister of Justice, to add a clause to Article 105 allowing investigations without the presence of a lawyer in certain cases, a move deemed unconstitutional by the deputies.

The deputies considered the proposed amendment a violation of Article 54 of the Egyptian Constitution, which guarantees the rights of defendants and the right to legal defense.

They also argued that this proposal contradicts the objections outlined in the presidential memo that opposes some articles of the law, emphasizing increased safeguards and rights for defendants.

Furthermore, Abdel Halim Allam, the head of the Egyptian Bar Association, withdrew in protest against Article 105, which enables prosecution investigations without legal representation under specific circumstances.

He stated that this article diminishes defenders’ guarantees and violates the principle of equal opportunities during investigation procedures.

Allam characterized this legislative deviation as an infringement that counters the principles of fair trial and legal justice in the country.