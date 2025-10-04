Egyptian Cultural Conference Highlights Limitations of Artificial Intelligence in Creativity

The eighth Damnhour Book Fair hosted a comprehensive cultural seminar titled 'Artificial Intelligence and Literary Creativity' at the Egypt Public Library in Damnhour, organized by the Egyptian General Book Organization.





The session was moderated by literary critic Dr, Kamal Al-Laib and included participants such as digital transformation expert Ziad Abd El-Tawab, lawyer Dr, Mohamed Talaat Said, and novelist Karem El-Sabbagh.





Dr, Kamal Al-Laib emphasized that humanity's journey with discovery and innovation began in early history, with human efforts to master nature leading to transformative inventions from the Industrial Revolution to the current digital age.





He stated that artificial intelligence represents a pivotal moment in civilization, capable of reshaping societal, economic, and cultural relations, and influencing modes of thought and creativity.





Al-Laib clarified that while AI analyzes large data sets to produce sophisticated content based on human inputs, its core function is simulation, not genuine innovation, asserting that there is no such thing as artificial genius.





Ziad Abd El-Tawab traced the evolution of AI from the 1950s to present, mentioning various types such as machine learning, deep learning, generative AI, and their revolutionary impacts across multiple sectors including literature.





He warned about the ethical and legal risks surrounding AI, such as data bias, accuracy concerns, reliance dangers among youth, and intellectual property rights issues, advocating for ethical standards and regulations.

Karem El-Sabbagh discussed AI's influence on literature, citing examples like the novel '1 the Road' created by algorithms, and highlighted its limitations in capturing human emotion and experiential depth.

He emphasized that AI-generated content often recycles existing patterns due to reliance on outdated data, unlike human writers who innovate and respond to societal and emotional changes.

Some critics view AI as a helpful tool rather than a threat to writers, useful for editing, generating ideas, and enhancing creative processes while maintaining intellectual honesty.

Lawyer Mohamed Talaat Said stressed the importance of ethical standards for AI, including transparency, equality, accountability, and data protection, noting Egypt's role in UNESCO's ethical guidelines.

He pointed out that legal responsibility for AI use currently rests with developers and users, but future developments may recognize AI entities as legal persons with potential compensation mechanisms.

The seminar concluded that despite rapid advancements, AI will not replace human creativity but will serve as an assistive partner, with literature remaining rooted in human emotion and experience.