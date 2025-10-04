Egypt Celebrates Reopening of King Amenhotep III’s Tomb After 20 Years of Restoration

Today, Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, officially inaugurated the tomb of King Amenhotep III in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, accompanied by Dr, Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Dr, Hesham Abu Zeid, Deputy Governor of Luxor, and Dr, Noria Sanz, UNESCO Regional Office Director in Cairo.





The event was attended by engineering officials and representatives from the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion, following the completion of a restoration project that spanned over two decades as part of the effort to preserve the murals of the tomb.





This project was carried out through a collaborative effort between Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, Waseda University, and Hokkaido University in Japan, under the auspices of UNESCO and the Japanese Trust Fund.





Minister Fathy expressed gratitude for the efforts invested in restoring the tomb, highlighting the significant support from Japan and UNESCO, and emphasized the project as a model of long-standing Egyptian-Japanese cooperation in archaeology.





Fathy also called upon the Egyptian restorer Mohamed Mahmoud, who participated in the restoration from the beginning, to the podium, where he shared his joy at witnessing the culmination of over twenty years of dedicated work.





Dr, Mohamed Ismail Khaled underscored the importance of the tomb, describing it as one of the most prominent in the Valley of the Kings, and expressed pride in its successful restoration which adds value to Egypt’s cultural tourism.





UNESCO’s Noria Sanz detailed the phases of the project, expressing her pleasure in UNESCO’s involvement and highlighting the collaborative research and studies that have expanded understanding of the tomb and its inscriptions.



















