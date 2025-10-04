Egypt News

Dr. Tarek Al-Hoobi Attends Egypt Pavilion Opening at Anuga Food Expo in Cologne

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Dr, Tarek Al-Hoobi, Chairman of the National Food Safety Authority, participated in the inauguration of Egypt's national pavilion at the Anuga International Food and Beverage Exhibition in Cologne Germany.

The event, held from October 5 to 9, 2025, hosts over seventy countries showcasing advancements in food processing and safety standards.

Al-Hoobi emphasized that Egypt's participation underlines efforts to enhance the global presence of Egyptian food products.

He pointed out that the Food Safety Authority collaborates extensively with other state agencies to support Egyptian food exports.

The Egyptian pavilion this year features numerous local companies reflecting the growing quality and safety of Egyptian food products.

This development is attributed to the implementation of modern traceability, monitoring, and risk analysis systems along the entire food chain.

Al-Hoobi highlighted the exhibition as a vital platform for direct engagement with international food safety agencies and stakeholders to exchange expertise.

He reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to achieving sustainable food security and increasing high-value exports through regulatory excellence.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.