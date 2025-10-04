Dr. Tarek Al-Hoobi Attends Egypt Pavilion Opening at Anuga Food Expo in Cologne

Dr, Tarek Al-Hoobi, Chairman of the National Food Safety Authority, participated in the inauguration of Egypt's national pavilion at the Anuga International Food and Beverage Exhibition in Cologne Germany.

The event, held from October 5 to 9, 2025, hosts over seventy countries showcasing advancements in food processing and safety standards.

Al-Hoobi emphasized that Egypt's participation underlines efforts to enhance the global presence of Egyptian food products.

He pointed out that the Food Safety Authority collaborates extensively with other state agencies to support Egyptian food exports.

The Egyptian pavilion this year features numerous local companies reflecting the growing quality and safety of Egyptian food products.

This development is attributed to the implementation of modern traceability, monitoring, and risk analysis systems along the entire food chain.

Al-Hoobi highlighted the exhibition as a vital platform for direct engagement with international food safety agencies and stakeholders to exchange expertise.

He reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to achieving sustainable food security and increasing high-value exports through regulatory excellence.