Egyptian Prime Minister Governor Mohamed Madbouli Signs Memorandum to Promote Handicrafts and Cultural Tourism

Egyptian Prime Minister Dr, Mostafa Madbouli today attended the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority and the Arab Organization for Tourism linked to the Arab League on the sidelines of the seventh edition of the Heritage and Handicrafts Exhibition "Trasan 2025".

The agreement was signed by Bashar Rahmy, CEO of the Small and Micro Enterprise Development Authority, and Dr, Bandar bin Fadhl Al-Fahid, President of the Arab Organization for Tourism.

The memorandum aims to establish joint cooperation to support traditional crafts and empower artisans by organizing the Trasan exhibition across multiple Arab countries to enhance marketing, export opportunities, and showcase Arab cultural identity.

Areas of collaboration include jointly hosting Trasan in member states, exchanging expertise on organizing exhibitions, tourism marketing, and handicraft promotion to ensure extensive Arab participation.

Additional initiatives involve promoting the exhibition within the organization’s agenda, organizing workshops and seminars on traditional crafts, sharing confidential artisan databases, and encouraging cultural tourism linked to heritage.

Under the agreement, the Small and Micro Enterprise Development Authority will support artisans financially and technically, help enhance their market competitiveness, and empower project owners and craftspeople.

Meanwhile, the Arab Organization for Tourism will promote the event within its tourism activities, coordinate participation from member states, and promote border tourism related to heritage sites across the hosting countries.