Saudi-German Hospital and Mayo Clinic Announce Strategic Healthcare Partnership in Cairo

The Minister of Labour, Mohamed Gaber, attended the signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement between the Saudi German Hospital in Cairo and the Mayo Clinic Foundation in the United States.





The agreement signifies a major development for Egypt’s healthcare sector, aiming to transfer advanced medical expertise, innovative practices, and cutting-edge research to Egypt.





This strategic partnership is expected to elevate the quality of medical services and ensure patients access globally accredited healthcare standards in alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030.





Officials highlighted that the collaboration embodies an integrated model of research and application, fostering medical practice development and service quality enhancement.





The cooperation also seeks to support government initiatives and policies that promote healthcare investment and workforce development in the country.





Mohamed Gaber emphasized that this partnership will add value to Egypt’s regional standing, bolster human development, and create a dynamic work environment for medical professionals.





High-level representatives from Saudi German Health, including vice chairman Makarim Sobhi Al-Bateri, and group director Dr, Mohamed Hablis, along with Mayo Clinic’s medical director Dr, Eric Mohr, participated in the signing event, alongside senior Egyptian officials including Dr, Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar and Dr, Omar Sherif.





Both sides confirmed that this collaboration extends beyond traditional relations, embodying a long-term commitment to delivering world-class medical care and innovative health solutions.