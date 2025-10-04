Egyptian Defense Minister Emphasizes National Unity and Resilience on October Victory Anniversary

Field Marshal Abdel Maged Saqr, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production, sent a congratulatory message to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the occasion of the 2025 October Victory Anniversary.

In his message, Saqr highlighted that October 2025 marks the 52nd commemoration of a historic victory that transformed Egypt's history and demonstrated the greatness of the Egyptian people and their armed forces.

He emphasized that October’s victory rekindled national confidence, unity, and the capacity to face challenges, laying the foundation for peace based on security, stability, and respect for national constants.

Saqr stated that this victory remains a testament to the bond between the military and the Egyptian people and a symbol of Egypt’s unwavering stance over its sacred land.

He reaffirmed the armed forces' commitment to the revolutionary spirit of October, inspired by its heroic generation, with firm national resolve and readiness to defend the homeland at any cost.

The Chief of Staff, General Ahmed Khalifa, also extended identical congratulations to President Sisi on this national occasion.

Saqr issued directives to extend felicitations to military leaders, officers, non-commissioned officers, military artisans, soldiers, peacekeeping personnel, civilian employees of the armed forces, and personnel of the Ministry of Military Production in celebration of the October victory.

Similarly, General Khalifa conveyed his greetings to the same categories of military personnel and civil staff participating in the commemoration of the victory.