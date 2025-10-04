Controversy Surrounds 2025-2026 Pilgrimage Costs Despite Government Denial

The prices for the 2025-2026 pilgrimage season have sparked public debate following announcements by tourism companies about their upcoming packages and open booking opportunities.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has issued a statement denying reports circulating online that suggest specific prices for the upcoming pilgrimage programs, emphasizing that these figures are unofficial estimates and do not reflect the official rates.

According to the ministry, the final prices for pilgrimage packages have not been set yet, as they depend on multiple factors under the regulation of tourism pilgrimage guidelines which have not been announced.

The ministry further clarified that any information shared on social media or news websites regarding prices is unofficial and not based on any approved decisions.

Samia Sami, the Deputy Minister for Tourism Companies and Chairperson of the High Committee for Hajj and Umrah, explained that the committee has started developing regulations for the pilgrimage, holding regular meetings to formulate proposals for future approval.

She stressed that the goal of these steps is to establish fair, officially announced prices to ensure transparency and organized management of the upcoming pilgrimage season.

Sami also urged media outlets to verify information with official sources before publishing news related to pilgrimage pricing and regulations.

In a related statement, Yousry El-Saidi, a member of the High Committee for Hajj and Umrah and the Religious Tourism Committee, confirmed that the 2025-2026 pilgrimage prices will remain unchanged from the previous season, according to recent press conferences.

Recently, some tourism agencies announced their packages for the new season and offered discounts, but the official pricing details have yet to be released by the ministry, making such offers unofficial and potentially illegal.

A senior source from the Tourism Chamber advised citizens to refrain from booking or paying for pilgrimage programs until the official regulations and prices are announced by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The same source emphasized the importance of avoiding dealings with unlicensed entities to prevent scams and protect consumers from fraud.