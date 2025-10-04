Egypt Announces Timeline for 2026 Religious Tourism Regulations and Price Details

An official source has revealed the upcoming release date for the regulations pertaining to pilgrimage tourism for the years 2025-2026, confirming that the new rules will be issued in early October.

The source, who requested anonymity, stated that the governing framework and guidelines for tourist pilgrimage programs will be announced within the current month.

Details indicate that the pricing for tourism pilgrimage packages in 2026 is expected to remain consistent with the rates from the previous year.

This announcement is part of ongoing efforts to organize and regulate the pilgrimage travel sector amid increasing demand and operational adjustments.

According to officials, the new regulations aim to enhance oversight, improve the quality of services, and ensure transparency in pricing for pilgrims.

Travel agencies and interested pilgrims are advised to stay updated through official channels for the exact timeline and package details.

Further information about additional services and program options for the upcoming pilgrimage season will be released alongside the regulations.