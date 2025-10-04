Egypt’s Al-Fayoum Hosts Closing Ceremony for ‘Ahl Masr’ Youth Cultural Project Featuring Creative Products

The conference hall at the Civil Education Center in Al-Fayoum hosted the conclusion of the 23rd Cultural Forum for Youth from Border governorates, part of the 'Ahl Masr' project, under the patronage of Minister of Culture Dr, Ahmed Fouad Henu.





The event was organized by the General Authority for Cultural Palaces, headed by Major General Khaled Al-Laban, with the theme 'We Care About Humanity' and was attended by Dr, Hanan Moussa, head of the Central Department of Studies and Research and the project’s executive committee.





Amin Saied, general director of the Youth and Labor Culture Department and forum’s executive director, along with Yasmine Diaa, director of the Fayoum Culture Branch, and other cultural and administrative leaders, participated in the celebration.





The opening included a showcase of artistic and craft workshops conducted over a week, highlighting the forum as a platform for youth creativity and cultural exchange that reflected their authentic environmental and artistic identity.





The exhibit featured products from an etching on shells workshop by artist Galal Abdel Khalek, copper embossing works by Youssef Galal inspired by heritage and nature, along with wooden crafts by Ayman Elsadani from Arkt Workshop.





Artisan leatherworks supervised by Nermin Magdy and resin decorative pieces overseen by Nader Hossain also formed part of the display, complemented by decoupage art crafted by Masha Moub and ceramics supervised by Dr, Omima Rashed, with various works from concrete workshops and further decoupage projects included.





Dr, Hanan Moussa expressed her happiness with the high level of creative output indicating the youth’s ability to draw inspiration from heritage and transform it into contemporary products with their unique touch, praising the support of the Ministry of Culture and the efforts of trainers and organizers.





Amin Saied emphasized that the projects demonstrate the importance of investing in youth creativity for the country's future and appreciated the participation of the youth from border regions along with the support provided by the Fayoum Culture Branch and other collaborators.