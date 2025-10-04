Hamas Approves Trump’s Ceasefire Proposal Amid Nile Flood Debates

Saturday evening news programs discussed several significant national and international issues with focus on recent developments in Egypt and the Middle East.

Egypt's Minister of Agriculture, Alaa Farouk, dismissed rumors about Nile river drought, emphasizing water stability and government support for flood-affected lands.

Farouk, during a phone interview on the '90 Minutes' program, explained that the flooding in the Nile's floodplain is a natural part of the river's water cycle and does not threaten Egypt's water reserves.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation's spokesperson, Mohamed Ghanem, refuted claims that entire governorates like Menoufia are submerged, clarifying that floods are confined to floodplain areas.

Ghanem, speaking on MBC Masr's 'Al-Hekaya, ' highlighted that water level rises are expected and natural within the Nile's cross-section, reassuring that these do not jeopardize broader infrastructure.

In the Middle East, political commentator Amr Adib characterized Hamas's acceptance of Trump’s ceasefire plan as a historic turning point that could influence the Palestinian cause profoundly.

Adib expressed hope that this move provides relief for Gaza residents suffering from ongoing conflict and shortages of clean water and food.

He also condemned Ethiopia’s management of the Renaissance Dam, equating its actions to water warfare that causes significant harm to Egypt and Sudan, including infrastructure damage and displacement.

On legal and social issues, Egypt’s Chief Notary Islam Amer clarified that marriage without formal registration is void legally, stressing the need for official documentation for recognition.

Amer, speaking on 'Direct Question' on Al-Arabiya, underlined that Islamic marriage requires conditions like guardianship, witnesses, acceptance, and dowry, all of which must be legally documented.

He also addressed concerns about the commercialization of marriage through certified notaries by emphasizing the importance of official appointment by the Ministry of Justice and preventing exploitation by impersonators.