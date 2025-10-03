Egypt’s Dar Al-Kutub Celebrates October Victory with Extensive Cultural and Artistic Events

The General Authority for Dar Al-Kutub and Archives has announced a comprehensive program of cultural, artistic, and research activities to mark October 2025 with events held both within and outside the authority's premises.

This initiative is part of the Ministry of Culture’s celebration of the 52nd anniversary of October 1973 victories, under the theme Egypt’s Joy.

Over 20 main activities are planned, alongside 28 subsidiary library events, including documentary and artistic exhibitions, scientific and cultural seminars, storytelling and art workshops for children, as well as digital activities on social media platforms.

The commemorative events aim to honor the great crossing victory and its enduring national significance through diverse forms of remembrance and cultural expression.

Dr, Osama Talaat, head of Dar Al-Kutub, emphasized that these activities reinforce the authority’s role as a beacon of knowledge, Egyptian identity, heritage revival, and a promoter of patriotism through culture, arts, and scientific research.

From October 5 to October 7, a documentary exhibition titled “Great October War: In the National Memory” will be held at the Henory Center, featuring archival materials and artistic displays.

Additional activities include a caricature exhibition documenting October 1973 events, a press review with specialized panels on wartime newspapers, and a dedicated book exhibition on the October War until mid-October, followed by an exhibition of books on writer Abbas Mahmoud Al-Aqqad from October 18 to October 30.

October will also feature seminars such as “The National Song in Moments of Victory” on October 6 and “October War: History, Awareness, and Memory” on October 7, along with workshops crafting tank and aircraft models, storytelling for children and youth, and a field trip to the October Panorama on October 16.

For research and academic purposes, the Heritage Research Center is organizing a scientific conference on October 28 and 29 titled “Reevaluating Heritage: Reality and Feasibility, ” with participation from esteemed researchers and specialists.