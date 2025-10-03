Egypt News

Pope Tawadros II Announces Hosting of World Council of Churches Conference in Egypt

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Pope Tawadros II announced during a meeting with priests from the Archdioceses of Assiut that Egypt will host the upcoming World Council of Churches conference for the first time in history.

He highlighted that preparations are underway to welcome delegates from various Christian denominations across the globe.

The conference is scheduled to commence on October 12, 2025, with approximately 150 participants initially attending.

By October 22, an additional 350 participants are expected to join, bringing the total number of attendees to nearly 500.

The Pope emphasized the significant role that Coptic Youth will play in organizing the event, from airport reception to hosting and coordinating conference activities.

He pointed out that this involvement provides young Copts with valuable ecclesiastical and humanitarian experience on an international level.

Since last Tuesday, Pope Tawadros II has been conducting pastoral visits across several dioceses and monasteries in Assiut, including five dioceses and the Marqah Monastery.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.