Pope Tawadros II Announces Hosting of World Council of Churches Conference in Egypt

Pope Tawadros II announced during a meeting with priests from the Archdioceses of Assiut that Egypt will host the upcoming World Council of Churches conference for the first time in history.

He highlighted that preparations are underway to welcome delegates from various Christian denominations across the globe.

The conference is scheduled to commence on October 12, 2025, with approximately 150 participants initially attending.

By October 22, an additional 350 participants are expected to join, bringing the total number of attendees to nearly 500.

The Pope emphasized the significant role that Coptic Youth will play in organizing the event, from airport reception to hosting and coordinating conference activities.

He pointed out that this involvement provides young Copts with valuable ecclesiastical and humanitarian experience on an international level.

Since last Tuesday, Pope Tawadros II has been conducting pastoral visits across several dioceses and monasteries in Assiut, including five dioceses and the Marqah Monastery.