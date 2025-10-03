Egypt Launches Unified Digital Platform for Old Rent Regulations Recruitment Process

Egypt's Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities has announced the launch of a new unified electronic platform for citizens affected by rent laws dealing with old rental units.

This digital platform, accessible via Egypt's digital government portal, officially opened for registration on October 3, 2025, allowing residents to create personal accounts online.

Citizens are required to fill out an electronic application form by the second week of October 2025, with the process open for an initial period of three months.

According to Mi Abdel Hamid, CEO of the Social Housing Fund, the registration process is designed to be straightforward to facilitate easy participation of all affected citizens.

Creating an online account involves visiting the official platform, entering personal identification details such as national ID and mobile number, and setting a strong password.

Once the account is established, users will receive a verification code via SMS, which must be entered to confirm the registration, followed by the setup of a secure password.

The subsequent step requires users to complete an electronic application form specifying details about the rented property, its location, description, occupants, and other relevant data, without the need for document attachments at this stage.

To assist citizens facing difficulties with online registration, the government has allocated 500 specialized post offices nationwide to facilitate in-person submissions, with details about their operation soon to be announced.