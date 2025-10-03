Hashim Abdul Hakeem Nasser Announces Return of Nasser TV After YouTube Closure

Engineer Hashim Abdul Hakeem Jamal Nasser confirmed that Nasser TV has resumed broadcasting to its audience after YouTube terminated the channel in what he described as an arbitrary decision.

In a press statement, Nasser emphasized that certain forces attempted to silence the voice of truth by unjustly shutting down Nasser TV, aiming to erase historical facts and prevent new generations from hearing directly from the founder, leader Gamal Abdel Nasser.

He stated that the truth remains indelible and that oppressive decisions cannot halt the message conveyed by the channel.

Nasser TV has now returned stronger than ever to serve as a free platform presenting history through the voice of its leader and exposing falsehoods propagated by efforts to distort reality.

He added that Nasser TV is more than just a channel; it is a pledge and a covenant with the Arab masses who believe that Nasser’s voice will continue to inspire against falsehood and illuminate the path toward dignity, justice, and freedom.

Nasser extended his sincere gratitude to the channel’s team, especially those overseeing legal and technological aspects, who fought tirelessly with conviction and persistence so that Nasser’s voice could reach the nation once again.

This development underscores the channel’s role as a vital historical voice and reaffirmation of commitment to preserving the legacy of Gamal Abdel Nasser for future generations.