Egypt’s Grand Egyptian Museum Opens to Global Acclaim, Boosting Cultural Tourism

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Dr, Hossam Hazaa, a member of the Egyptian Tourism Chambers Union, emphasized that the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum is a significant international event set to position Egypt as a leading destination for cultural tourism.

He highlighted that the museum is among the largest globally, attracting extensive international attention due to its comprehensive exhibits and innovative presentation.

Hazaa explained that the museum offers more than just ancient artifacts, providing an immersive cultural experience that combines ancient Egyptian civilization with modern technology.

He stated that this approach enhances the appreciation of Egyptian history through a contemporary and engaging platform.

The museum's unique architecture and advanced display techniques are expected to draw pharaohs' enthusiasts worldwide, serving as a major global promotional platform for Egypt.

Hazaa forecasted a significant increase in cultural tourism traffic, estimating growth rates between 30% to 40% following the opening.

He also noted that the surrounding areas, including the Pyramids, will witness increased tourism investments, particularly in the hospitality sector.

These developments are projected to enhance infrastructure, boost tourism revenue, and extend the average length of tourist stays in Cairo, benefiting the local economy.


