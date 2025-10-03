Egypt’s Water Ministry Responds to Ethiopian Damming and Nile Flood Concerns

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation released an official statement acknowledging ongoing monitoring of this year's Nile River flood levels.

It emphasized that unilateral and reckless actions by Ethiopia in managing its illegal dam pose a direct threat to the safety and security of downstream nations.

The ministry dismissed Ethiopian claims of non-harm, accusing Ethiopia of exploiting water for political purposes at the expense of regional security and human lives.

Nile water sources, including the White Nile, Blue Nile, and Atbara River, are producing flood levels approximately 25% higher than the average but still below last year's peaks.

Officials noted that Blue Nile floodwaters usually peak in August, with this year's flood at source points surpassing the average but falling short of the previous year.

Ethiopian operators deviated from technical guidelines by increasing water storage and reducing releases from late August, with flows reaching 485 million cubic meters on September 10 and 780 million on September 27.

These actions caused artificial flooding in Sudan, leading to widespread farmland inundation and prompting the Roseires Dam operators to limit water passage for safety reasons, according to UN reports.

Egypt's water management authorities rely on real-time monitoring and hydrological forecasts to determine appropriate flow releases during flood seasons to protect the population and infrastructure.