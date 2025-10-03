The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has issued an official statement affirming ongoing monitoring of this year's Nile River flood levels.

The ministry condemned Ethiopia's unilateral and reckless management of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, asserting that these actions threaten regional security and the safety of downstream populations.

It emphasized that Ethiopia claims of not harming others are false, highlighting that the water use is politically motivated and endangers the security of neighboring countries.

The Nile River, composed of the White Nile, Blue Nile, and Atbara tributaries, has experienced flood peaks typically in August, with this year's levels exceeding average by 25% but remaining below the previous year's.

Ethiopian operators deviated from technical norms by storing excessive water from late August without proper regulation, reducing discharges, and thereby exacerbating the flood risk.

Recorded water releases reached 485 million cubic meters on September 10 and 780 million cubic meters on September 27, indicating irresponsible dam management.

These actions caused an artificial flood in Sudan, inundating agricultural lands and forcing the Rousiris Dam operators to store minimal water to protect the dam's integrity, with reports from UN OCHA detailing significant damages.

Egypt’s water management relies on real-time monitoring and hydrological forecasts to plan water releases, with proactive measures such as warning officials in early September to safeguard land and property from potential flooding.

The High Dam in Aswan is underscored as Egypt’s primary safeguard against sudden Nile fluctuations and floods, with efficient water management to ensure safety and meet national needs.