Egypt Weather Forecast: Extreme Heat Expected in Several Regions on Saturday

The General Authority of Meteorology has released the weather forecast for Saturday, October 4, 2025, highlighting significant temperature variations across the country.

According to the authority, Saturday will experience mild autumn weather in the early morning hours, with temperatures rising to high levels during the day, especially in the southern regions of Upper Egypt, where heat will be intensely felt.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to be moderate, providing some relief after a hot daytime.

Dense fog conditions are forecasted early Saturday morning, from 4 to 8 AM, impacting roads near the North Coast, the Nile Delta, Greater Cairo, and North Upper Egypt, with occasional fog thickening in the Canal Cities and Central Sinai.

The weather report also indicates the presence of low-level clouds over parts of northern Egypt extending to Greater Cairo, which may cause light, non-precipitative drizzle in some areas.

Maritime disturbances are predicted along specific Red Sea and Suez Gulf coastal regions, with wind speeds between 40 and 60 km/h, waves reaching 2 to 3 meters, while the Mediterranean Sea will be relatively calm with wave heights of 1, 5 to 2 meters.

Temperatures across major cities and regions are forecasted as follows: Cairo and the Nile Delta reaching a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 22°C, the North West Coast at 28°C and 22°C, the North East Coast at 30°C and 23°C, South Sinai and the Red Sea Mountains expected to hit 36°C maximum with lows of 25°C, North Upper Egypt at 34°C and 20°C, and South Upper Egypt experiencing highs of 37°C and lows of 23°C.