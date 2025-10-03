Egypt’s National Railway Executes 22nd Train Dispatch to Repatriate Sudanese Nationals

Egypt’s National Railway Authority continues its efforts to support returning Sudanese citizens amid ongoing initiatives.





The operation was conducted under the directives of Engineer Kamal El-Wazir, Vice Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport.





On October 3, 2025, the 22nd train was dispatched as part of the voluntary repatriation program for Sudanese nationals residing in Egypt.





Since the initiative's launch, approximately 20, 944 Sudanese passengers have been transported back to their homeland.





The train is scheduled to arrive at the High Dam station at 11:40 PM today, with the same train returning from Aswan at 11:30 AM the next day.





The railway authority confirmed its commitment to providing seamless travel facilities to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for all beneficiaries.





This ongoing cooperation highlights the close Egyptian-Sudanese collaboration aimed at facilitating the return of Sudanese nationals.



