Ministry of Education Outlines Documents Required for 2026 School Tablet Distribution

The Ministry of Education and Technical Education has announced the necessary documents for students receiving the 2026 school tablets.

High school students in the first grade are instructed to prepare specific documents prior to device pickup according to the ministry's directive.

Applicants must pay a security deposit of 105 Egyptian pounds at postal offices and submit two copies of the payment receipt.

Students are also required to submit two copies of their birth certificates, along with two copies of their guardian's national ID card.

A recent passport-sized photo of the student and a transparent document holder equipped with a capsule for storing papers are also mandatory.

The schools clarified that these documents will be retained until the official delivery date announced by the ministry.

There are reports of students being excluded from the digital registry at some schools, prompting further administrative measures.

The ministry has indicated that the final schedule for official device handover will be communicated once preparations are complete.