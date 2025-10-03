Broadcast of Friday Prayer from Sayed Al-Badawi Mosque in Tanta for Western Egypt’s National Day

Egyptian television, radio, and some private channels will broadcast the Friday prayer live from Sayed Al-Badawi Mosque in Tanta, marking Western Egypt's national celebration.

The broadcast will feature Quran recitation by Sheikh Mohammed Basyuni, the mosque's reciter, followed by a sermon delivered by Dr, Nuh Al-Issawi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf in Gharbia.

The themed sermon topic is 'The Honor of Defending the Homeland, ' which is the unified subject for all government-affiliated mosques across Egypt, excluding Al-Azhar Mosque.

The Ministry of Awqaf emphasized that imams must adhere closely to the scheduled topic, maintaining a sermon length of no more than 15 minutes, ideally between ten and fifteen minutes for both parts.

Officials stressed the importance of concise sermons that effectively deliver the message without causing fatigue, highlighting that brevity and clarity are preferred.

The ministry also advised that the imam should conclude sermons with the audience eager for more, rather than prolonging speeches to the point of boredom, leaving room for educational and spiritual activities.

The live broadcast aims to reaffirm the significance of homeland defense, aligning with national celebrations, and maintaining the protocol for Friday prayers during this occasion.