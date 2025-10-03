Egypt’s Ministry of Awqaf Opens 27 Mosques Across 14 Governorates

The Ministry of Awqaf announced the inauguration of 27 mosques in 14 governorates nationwide today.

Among these, two mosques were newly constructed while 16 mosques underwent renovation or replacement efforts.

An additional nine mosques received maintenance and development enhancements to improve their facilities.

Since July 1, 2025, a total of 202 mosques have been inaugurated, including new constructions, replacements, and renovations.

The cumulative efforts since July 2014 amount to the repair, renewal, or furnishing of 13, 691 mosques, with an overall expenditure of approximately 23, 8 billion Egyptian pounds.

The mosques' distribution spans various regions, including cities like Sohag, Beheira, and Giza, each with distinct renovation and construction activities.

In Sohag, mosques such as Abu Hwais, Al-Matara, and Al-Tawhid in Banawit were renovated or rebuilt, while similar efforts occurred in other governorates.

In Beheira, renovations included Al-Anwar Al-Mohammadiya, Azza Al-Akhrar, and Lahimer Al-Bahri mosques, among others, with ongoing maintenance in some locales.

Efforts in Governorates like Minya, Damietta, and Qena involved both new constructions and renovations, reflecting widespread developmental initiatives.

The Ministry emphasizes these projects as part of its commitment to modernize and preserve Islamic places of worship across Egypt, ensuring suitable environments for worshippers.