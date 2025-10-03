Arabian Bedouin Poets Celebrate October Victory at Cultural Event in Cairo

The Cultural Development Fund, led by Architect Hamdi Elsutouhi, continues its pivotal role in linking artistic and literary achievements with major national occasions.

Through the Arab House of Poetry, also known as House of Sut Wisila, an evening of poetry and art titled 'October in the Heart of Bedouin Poets' is scheduled to take place.

The event is set for Saturday evening, October 4th, at the Sut Wisila Creativity Center behind Al-Azhar Mosque, aligning with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture's commemoration of the October victories.

The gathering will feature prominent Bedouin poets and artists from Egypt, including Alaa Alrahmi, Ibrahim Abou Faid Al-Sawarka, Abdullah BouShib Al-Samaloosi, and Khaled Al-Riyashi among others.

Additional participating artists include Karem Mourad, Mansour Omairi, Salem Mansour, Ayman Ali, Ahmed Ibrahim, and Naseeb Boukrama, with the event being managed by poet and writer Abu Fattouh Al-Barasi.

Samah Mahgoub, Director of the Arab House of Poetry, emphasized the cultural institution’s commitment to celebrating national achievements through artistic programming.

He noted that invoking the heroic moments of October through poetry and art reflects the vital role of creativity in fostering national pride and transmitting heroic narratives across generations.