Egypt Launches Nationwide Cultural Celebrations for October Victory Anniversary

Under the slogan 'Egypt Celebrates, ' Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Heno approved a comprehensive program to commemorate the glorious October victory through over 500 artistic and cultural events across all governorates of Egypt.

The celebrations aim to reflect the spirit of victory, pride in national identity, and highlight culture as a soft power that deepens belonging and honors values of heroism and sacrifice.

The General Authority for Cultural Palaces, led by Major General Khaled Labban, will host an intensive artistic and cultural schedule that promotes Egyptian heritage and captures the joy following the great victory.

On October 8 at 8 pm, a large-scale musical performance by the Egyptian Music and Singing Band directed by Maestro Dr, Mazen Drez will take place at the Samir Theater in Agouza.

Throughout the week starting October 5, diverse performances from folk dance troupes, Arabic music ensembles, and religious chant groups will be held at various cultural centers, theaters, and libraries nationwide, showcasing local talents.

Key events include performances by the Peace Arabic Music Band at the Culture Palace of Peace, the Fayoum Religious Chanting Group at Tamiya Library, and the Suez Folk Arts Group at the Culture Palace of Beni Suef.

Additional performances feature the Kafr El Sheikh Music and Singing Troupe, the El Gory Arab Music Band at the Youth and Workers Culture Palace, and special celebrations at the Minya Youth Center and other cultural venues across Egypt to honor the victory and inspire patriotism.