Egypt Weather Forecast Includes Rainfall and Dust Storm Alerts by Authorities

The General Authority for Meteorology has issued details on the expected weather conditions across most regions in Egypt for the upcoming hours.

Early morning temperatures are forecasted to be mild with autumnal weather, rising to hot conditions throughout the day across many areas.

The southern regions of Upper Egypt and South Sinai are expected to experience severe heat during daytime hours.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to remain moderate, providing some relief from daytime heat.

Foggy conditions are likely from 8 to 4 in the morning on certain roads leading to and from northern regions, Cairo, Upper Egypt, the Suez Canal cities, and central Sinai.

There is a slight chance of light rain on parts of the northwestern coasts during intermittent periods, with some low clouds possible over northern areas and Cairo which may produce brief, non-impactful drizzle.

Daytime dust storms are forecasted to affect exposed areas in Cairo, the Nile Delta, with dusty winds at night that may stir sand and dust across the Western Desert and exposed southern regions during sporadic intervals.