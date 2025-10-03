Egypt’s Minister of Culture Announces Over 500 Artistic Events to Commemorate October Victory

Under the theme 'Egypt's Joy, ' Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Hanno approved a comprehensive celebration program for the October Victory anniversary involving more than 500 cultural and artistic events across all Egyptian governorates.

The events aim to embody the spirit of victory, foster national pride, and highlight culture as a soft power that deepens national identity and commemorates heroism and sacrifices.

Minister Hanno emphasized that this year's celebrations reflect the profound impact of October's victory on Egyptians and its place in the national consciousness.

The diverse program includes intellectual seminars, poetry evenings, artistic workshops, theatrical performances, musical concerts, and film screenings, designed to revive joy and pride following the great crossing.

These activities also serve to educate new generations about the Egyptian military's heroics and sacrifices, strengthening their sense of patriotism.

The Ministry plans to produce a detailed documentary series documenting the festivities, which will be broadcast throughout October on social media platforms, featuring archival footage and images of celebrations.

Special initiatives include illuminating the iconic Cairo Tower, opening a new book fair at the Opera Metro station, and organizing events for children, youth, and persons with disabilities, ensuring community-wide participation.

Hanno highlighted that October's remembrance continues to inspire writers, artists, and creators, and reiterated the Ministry's commitment to programs that promote loyalty, belonging, sacrifice, and national pride as core elements of Egyptian identity.