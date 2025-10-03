Egyptian Officials Address Flood Risks and Fuel Price Rise Concerns

Television talk shows today focused on critical national and international issues with detailed analysis from prominent experts.

Osama Kamal criticized President Trump's Gaza plan, emphasizing it fails to meet Palestinian aspirations and warning that regional tensions could escalate if immediate action is not taken.

Kamal underscored the urgency to act today, warning that war could ignite at any moment due to the current volatile situation, attributing recent developments to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies.

Geologist Abass Shalaby confirmed that Ethiopia's unilateral water release from the Renaissance Dam constitutes a water crime threatening downstream water security and highlighted responsible management as essential.

Shalaby explained that recent floods in Sudan are a result of irresponsible water management practices, and the warning about inundation in Menofia and Beheira is a preventive measure since riverbed lands are naturally part of the Nile and unsuitable for agriculture.

He further emphasized that lack of coordination between Ethiopia and downstream nations over dam management poses regional water security threats, particularly citing recent Sudan floods as evidence.

Shalaby criticized Ethiopia for the full reservoir filling planned for 2024 without proper turbine operation, which he described as a water environmental crime causing water accumulation issues.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly clarified that Egypt's economic reform program is purely national, aimed at stabilizing the economy and supporting vital sectors while maintaining targeted fuel subsidy increases as a last step.

Finance Minister Ahmed Kajjik announced that the government collected 67, 4 billion Egyptian pounds in taxes during the current fiscal year, indicating positive results from economic reforms.

Kajjik highlighted a 73% growth in private sector investments, one of the highest in recent history, reinforcing Egypt’s attractiveness to investors as part of the ongoing reforms.

Prime Minister Madbouly expressed confidence in the country's economic direction, citing positive growth in sectors such as tourism, manufacturing, and communications during the last quarter.

He pointed out that tourism grew by 19, 3%, non-oil manufacturing by 18, 8%, and information technology by 14, 6%, reflecting a healthy economic trajectory for Egypt.