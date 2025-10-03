Egypt and Greece Strengthen Electrical Interconnection to Secure Regional Energy Supply

Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Dr, Mahmoud Esmat, announced the significant progress in the country's strategic plan to enhance energy security through a new electrical link with Greece.

The project aims to connect Egypt’s power grid with Greece, serving as a crucial step towards solidifying Egypt’s role as a regional energy hub under the 2035 national energy strategy.

Esmat highlighted that the interconnection is part of Egypt’s broader goal to facilitate clean energy transfer from Egypt to the European Union, positioning the country as a key energy corridor.

The project has been included among European Union-supported initiatives in the field of electrical connectivity, enabling Egypt to secure direct European financing to bolster energy security across the continent.

A tripartite agreement was signed between the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), and the Elia Group from Belgium to advance technical and economic studies for the joint power link.

This collaboration envisions exporting up to 3, 000 megawatts of electricity from Egypt to European markets via the Greek grid, enhancing cross-border energy exchange.

The signing of the agreement underscores Egypt’s commitment to regional cooperation in energy infrastructure, aligning with EU plans to diversify and secure energy supplies through interconnected networks.