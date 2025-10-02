Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly Announces Water Overflow and Fuel Handling Alerts

Prime Minister Dr, Mostafa Madbouly held the weekly press conference at the government headquarters in New Administrative Capital, reviewing recent government activities and updates.

He emphasized Egypt's economic progress and reassured that the current fuel price increases might be the last, with fuel subsidies remaining in place.

The government allocated 150 billion Egyptian pounds in the current budget to support fuel and electricity sectors, with 75 billion allocated for each sector, including the planned final fuel price hikes.

Madbouly explained that recent fuel price freezes resulted from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and regional crises, which created a significant support gap.

He highlighted Egypt’s growing attractiveness for foreign investments, noting strategic alliances with global companies that reinforce the country's regional industrial role.

A notable partnership involved BYD, a world leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, with a local Egyptian firm to produce electric cars domestically, showcasing confidence in the Egyptian market.

The Prime Minister discussed proactive plans to address anticipated Nile River flooding in October, with water flow expected to exceed typical levels.

He warned that overflow risks could lead to flooding of nearby lands in Menoufia and Beheira governorates, especially lands along the Nile that are subject to seasonal or unauthorized cultivation.

Madbouly stressed that such lands are designated for flood absorption and prohibit unauthorized farming or construction, emphasizing government warnings to local officials about illegal activities and potential water-related complaints.