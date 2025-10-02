Egypt’s National Council for Women Participates in Second National Women’s Health Conference

Ambassador Amal Aamer, Chairperson of the National Council for Women, participated in the launch of the Second National Women’s Health Conference organized by the Ministry of Interior’s Medical Services Sector on October 1st and 2nd.





In her speech, Ambassador Aamer expressed her pleasure in opening the event, emphasizing its importance as a vital platform addressing a major national issue directly linked to Egypt’s future and development.





She commended the Ministry of Interior for organizing the conference and highlighted its ongoing efforts to support women’s causes and protect their rights as a reflection of true state institutional synergy.





Aamer pointed out that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has established a comprehensive vision prioritizing women’s health as a cornerstone of Egypt’s human development initiatives, notably through nationwide early detection and free treatment programs.





She detailed the council’s focus on health initiatives such as early breast cancer screening, hepatitis C eradication campaigns, and the “100 Million Healthy Lives” initiative, which have brought services to underserved rural and remote communities.





The council chair emphasized the need to encourage natural childbirth as the safest option for mothers and infants, warning against unnecessary C-sections that pose health risks to Egyptian women.





She also stressed the importance of combating passive and active smoking, given its severe health implications for women, including increased risks of respiratory, cardiovascular, and cancer-related diseases, and its impact on pregnancy and fetal health.





Aamer affirmed that the council continues to actively oppose harmful practices like female genital mutilation and early marriage, contributing to national efforts to reduce their prevalence and eradicate them entirely.