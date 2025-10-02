Dr. Abbas Sharki Highlights Dangers of Single-Approach Management of Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam Amid Sudan Floods

Dr, Abbas Sharki, a professor of geology and water resources, emphasized that the lack of coordination between Ethiopia and downstream nations regarding the management of the Renaissance Dam poses a significant regional water security threat.

He pointed out that recent flooding in Sudan vividly illustrates the dangers of Ethiopia's unilateral approach to dam operations.

During a phone interview on the 'Red Line' program on Al Hadath Al Youm channel, Sharki stated that Ethiopia bears full responsibility for what he described as a 'water crime'.

He explained that filling the dam's reservoir in 2024 without efficient turbine operations caused massive water accumulation, further heightening the risk of downstream flooding.

Sharki indicated that Ethiopia's decision to open four spillway gates simultaneously led to a daily flow of 750 million cubic meters, surpassing the capacity of Sudan's Roseires Dam.

This flow caused destructive floods and serious threats to the structural safety of the dam, he added.

Later, reducing spillway discharge to 400 million cubic meters helped mitigate the crisis, although ongoing risks remain due to uncoordinated dam management.

He warned that continued unilateral policies by Ethiopia could lead to future water disasters, threatening the stability of Egypt and Sudan.

Sharki underscored the importance of establishing a binding legal agreement to regulate the dam's operation to protect downstream countries' rights.

He stressed that the recent floods demonstrate the critical need for coordination and adherence to international laws governing transboundary rivers and water management.