Egyptian Finance Minister Reports 73% Growth in Private Investment and Successful $1.5 Billion Sukuk Issuance

Ahmed Kajouk, Egypt's Minister of Finance, confirmed that government economic reforms are beginning to yield significant financial and economic results.

He highlighted a 73% increase in private sector investment, marking one of the highest growth rates in this sector, which underscores Egypt's market attractiveness for investors.

Kajouk announced the successful issuance of Islamic bonds (sukuk) totaling 1, 5 billion dollars, with oversubscription exceeding six times the offered amount from 140 investors across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The sukuk were issued in two tranches: the first for three and a half years at a 6, 375% yield, and the second for seven years at 7, 9%, both offering lower rates compared to six months prior.

These issuance results demonstrate strong international investor confidence in the stability of the Egyptian economy.

The government’s local market issuances balanced out with amortizations, with approximately 1, 8 trillion Egyptian pounds repaid against 2 trillion pounds issued.

Kajouk stated that external debt levels remained stable, with more repayments made than new borrowings during the first quarter of the year, reducing overall debt levels.

He emphasized that the implementation of the competitiveness neutrality law was crucial, leading to tax revenues of 67 billion Egyptian pounds, including income tax, VAT, and capital gains taxes.

Kajouk pointed out that efforts to review public companies and enforce procedural measures, with support from the Prime Minister and government, contributed to the success of these reforms.