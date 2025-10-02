Arabic Language Academy Facebook Page Hacked, Offensive Content Posted

The official Facebook page of the Arabic Language Academy was compromised by unidentified hackers who posted obscene images and offensive content.

The page, followed by more than 242, 000 users, serves as the primary platform for the academy's news, activities, and updates.

Founded on December 13, 1932, under a royal decree, the academy is one of the most prestigious cultural and scientific institutions in Egypt and the Arab world.

Initially established as the Royal Academy of Arabic Language, it was part of the Ministry of Education at its inception.

The institution's mission involves preserving and developing the Arabic language to meet modern scientific, technological, and social demands.

Its activities include creating a historical Arabic dictionary, studying dialects, and conducting research to support language development.

The incident raises concerns about cyber security and the protection of cultural institutions' digital assets.