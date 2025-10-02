Egyptian Geologist Attributes Sudan Floods to Ethiopia’s Mismanagement of Renaissance Dam

Dr, Abbas Sharqy, a professor of geology and water resources at Cairo University, stated that recent floods in Sudan are primarily caused by Ethiopia’s poor management of the Renaissance Dam operations.

Sharqy explained during an interview on Al Hadath Sudan that the flooding event took place for the first time in late September and early October, a period unusual for such high rainfall levels.

He noted that rainfall amounts near the Blue Nile River in the dam’s vicinity currently do not exceed 300 million cubic meters per day, but last week’s outflow reached approximately 750 million cubic meters daily.

This discrepancy indicates that around 450 million cubic meters of water came from the dam’s storage after its reservoir was fully filled since August 2024, without the turbines being operated.

The accumulated water prompted Ethiopia to open four emergency gates capable of discharging 200 million cubic meters daily each, resulting in large water flows toward Sudan.

This situation led to the filling of the Rosaries Dam, an earthen dam more vulnerable to risks compared to concrete dams, due to the large inflow.

Sharqy warned that continued inflows threatened the potential collapse of the Rosaries Dam but Ethiopia's recent reduction of outflows to less than 400 million cubic meters per day helped prevent a disaster.

He forecasted a gradual decline in water levels over the coming days as natural rainfall flows diminish, emphasizing that this crisis underscores the importance of proper management of the Renaissance Dam for Sudan’s water security.