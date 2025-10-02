Mouhamed Saad Discusses Hair Dye, Men’s Earrings, Botox and Filler Opinions

Veteran media personality Mouhamed Saad revealed in an interview that he dyed his hair for the first and only time in his life, which lasted only one day, due to a request from his friend’s son, Walid Al-Hilfawi.

Saad explained that the color change was for a TV scene from 2005 when his hair was black, and his friend suggested using a temporary dye that would wash out after a day, which he agreed to.

He emphasized his respect for friends and others who colour their hair, stating he does not judge anyone for personal grooming choices because everyone should do what makes them happy.

Saad expressed his positive views on men injecting Botox and fillers, saying it’s a personal choice, and his appearance does not bother him nor influence his professional freedom.

He discussed his opposition to men wearing earrings, citing cultural norms and habits from his upbringing, but acknowledged that societal views might change over time.

In his view, earrings for men are considered unconventional and challenge inherited customs, though he recognized that prominent figures like Morgan Freeman have worn earrings without controversy.

Saad concluded by noting that societal perceptions are fluid and that what is unusual today may become common in the future, emphasizing personal freedom in grooming choices.