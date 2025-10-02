Egypt News

Mouhamed Saad Discusses Hair Dye, Men’s Earrings, Botox and Filler Opinions

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Veteran media personality Mouhamed Saad revealed in an interview that he dyed his hair for the first and only time in his life, which lasted only one day, due to a request from his friend’s son, Walid Al-Hilfawi.

Saad explained that the color change was for a TV scene from 2005 when his hair was black, and his friend suggested using a temporary dye that would wash out after a day, which he agreed to.

He emphasized his respect for friends and others who colour their hair, stating he does not judge anyone for personal grooming choices because everyone should do what makes them happy.

Saad expressed his positive views on men injecting Botox and fillers, saying it’s a personal choice, and his appearance does not bother him nor influence his professional freedom.

He discussed his opposition to men wearing earrings, citing cultural norms and habits from his upbringing, but acknowledged that societal views might change over time.

In his view, earrings for men are considered unconventional and challenge inherited customs, though he recognized that prominent figures like Morgan Freeman have worn earrings without controversy.

Saad concluded by noting that societal perceptions are fluid and that what is unusual today may become common in the future, emphasizing personal freedom in grooming choices.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.