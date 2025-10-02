Egypt Denies Opening Toshka Flood Basin to Handle Sudanese Floodwaters

Dr, Abbas Sharaky, a geology professor at Cairo University, clarified recent reports suggesting that Egypt had opened the Toshka and Wahat flood basins to manage the incoming floodwaters from Sudan.

He stated that Lake Nasser, Egypt's high dam reservoir, is still receiving water from Sudan but has not reached levels that necessitate opening the gates of the Toshka and Wahat basins.

Sharaky explained that the videos circulating showing the High Dam gates are actually showing water discharges from Lake Nasser into the spillways, not an indication of flood Basin openings.

He emphasized that the floods in Sudan do not pose any threat to Lake Nasser or the High Dam, even if the water volume doubles, according to current assessments.

The expert urged citizens to verify information from official sources and avoid spreading or believing in rumors regarding the flood situation.

He called for caution and accuracy in disseminating news related to water management and flood control procedures.

Sharaky's comments aim to dispel misinformation and reassure the public about Egypt's readiness and safety measures concerning the ongoing floodwaters from Sudan.