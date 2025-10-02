Egypt News

Egypt Announces Final Day for Fully Funded ‘Ali Masilhy Educational’ Scholarships

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Secretariat of the Egyptian Private Universities Council has announced October 2, 2025, as the deadline for students to apply for the fully funded 'Late Dr, Ali Masilhy Educational' scholarships.

These scholarships are sponsored by the General Authority of Nasser Social Bank and target high school students from governmental, experimental, or equivalent schools including STEM and Nile schools.

Recipients of the scholarships will receive full coverage of tuition fees and inclusive campus accommodation comparable to university dormitories at no cost.

Eligible universities include international and private institutions such as King Salman International, Assiut Private, South Valley Private, Sohag Private, New Valley Private, and Luxor Private Universities.

The program offers study tracks aligned with labor market needs, including medicine, nursing, veterinary medicine, computing, artificial intelligence, agriculture, business management, tourism, arts, and design.

Students can apply and find detailed application criteria through the official website of the Egyptian Private Universities Council.

Results of the scholarship awards are scheduled to be announced on October 4, 2025, with further updates to follow through official channels.


