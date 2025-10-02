Egypt News

Egypt’s Central Laboratory Concludes Training Program for Cameroonian Food Safety Specialists

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Central Laboratory for Residue and Heavy Metal Analysis in Food, part of the Agricultural Research Center under the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, has officially ended its sixth international training program for specialists from Cameroon.

The month-long program was part of efforts to enhance African cooperation and knowledge exchange in food safety standards.

Dr, Hind Abd El-Lateh, Director of the Laboratory, stated that the training was conducted in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency and coordinated with the Egyptian Atomic Energy Authority.

The training focused on the Fixed Organic Contaminants and Mycotoxins departments at the training center.

Participants in the Fixed Organic Contaminants section utilized the latest internationally advanced equipment to detect persistent organic pollutants.

Key training topics included sampling principles aligned with Codex recommendations, EU protocols, analytical methods, technical requirements, quality assurance, and quality control adhering to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards.

In the Mycotoxins analysis section, the program covered precise analytical techniques, an overview of mycotoxins including types and toxicity, and compliance with national regulations and ISO standards.

Throughout the first half of the year, the laboratory organized over eight programs and international visits to several African and Arab countries, demonstrating its regional leadership in food safety testing.


