Egypt's National Elections Authority will unveil the detailed timetable for the upcoming parliamentary elections on Saturday, with voting planned to take place in two phases across 240 electoral districts in 27 governorates.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Alaa El-Din Farouk assured the public that tomato prices are expected to return to normal levels and decrease significantly within the next two weeks.

Political analyst Abdel Monem Saeed highlighted that regional tensions, particularly regarding Gaza, have roots extending beyond the recent US statement by President Donald Trump, indicating a gradual transition toward a ceasefire and broader peace arrangements.

In economic news, Mohamed El-Bahy, a board member of the Egyptian Industrial Union, predicted a major economic breakthrough driven by 28 key industrial sectors poised to lead Egypt's development.

Media personality Ahmed Moussa emphasized that Egypt has engaged in a decade-long negotiation with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, rejecting unilateral actions and stressing Egypt's non-negotiable water rights.

Officials dismissed rumors about the presence of carcinogenic tomatoes in markets, with the Ministry of Agriculture affirming that the safety of produce is continuously monitored.

Throughout the day, various television talk shows covered these developments, providing updates on election preparations, economic prospects, and regional diplomacy.

Additional segments discussed health tips, notably a green drink rich in vitamins claimed to protect against blood clots and support heart health.