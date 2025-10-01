The National Elections Authority confirmed on Saturday that it will release the detailed timetable for the upcoming parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to take place in two phases across 240 electoral districts within 27 governorates.

Ahmed Bendaery, the director of the Executive Body of the National Elections Authority, stated that the authorities will announce the schedule next Saturday, providing clarity on election procedures for the public.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Minister of Agriculture, Alaa Eddin Farouk, addressed recent rumors about carcinogenic tomatoes circulating in local markets, assuring the public that tomato prices are expected to return to normal levels within two weeks.

Farouk emphasized that the price decline would be significant and rapid, indicating strong market stability and government efforts to regulate agricultural commodities.

In geopolitical developments, diplomat and political thinker Abdel Moneim Sayed remarked that current regional tensions did not originate with President Donald Trump's statements but have deeper roots dating back to the Doha Declaration, highlighting a complex transition towards broader peace arrangements.

Egypt's industrial sector is also preparing for substantial growth, with Mohamed El Bahaie, a board member of the Egyptian Federation of Industries, noting that 28 key industrial sectors are on the cusp of driving an economic boom in the country.

Additionally, media personality Ahmed Moussa confirmed that negotiations over Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam are being conducted with seriousness, asserting that Egypt remains steadfast in its demand for its rightful water share and will not compromise on its water rights despite Ethiopian unilateral actions.