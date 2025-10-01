Egyptian and International Developments Including Arrest of Muslim Brotherhood Leader in Netherlands and Weather Forecasts

Late last night, several significant events took place at both the national and international levels.





The most notable was the arrest of Muslim Brotherhood operative Anas Habib in the Netherlands, according to Egyptian broadcaster Ahmed Moussa, who confirmed that Habib, known in media as 'Anas Helleb, ' remains in custody under preventive detention.





Egyptian Justice Minister Adnan Fanjari publicly condemned reports attributing to him a rejection of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s objections to certain articles in the draft Criminal Procedures Law, clarifying his stance.





The Minister of Civil Aviation, Dr, Sameh El-Hefnawy, held a meeting with Justin Erbacci, President of the International Airports Council (ACI World), to discuss enhancing collaboration in airport management and infrastructure development.





The Tourism Chamber issued Circular No, 1247/2025, warning travel agencies and companies about dealing with illegal entities promoting Hajj and Umrah programs on social media platforms.





Egyptian water resources expert Dr, Abbas Shalaby announced a drop in Blue Nile River inflow from 750 million cubic meters to 382 million cubic meters, as reported by the Sudanese Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation.





Dina Hisham, daughter of specialist Dr, Heba Khatab, attracted social media attention for her unconventional wedding celebration with Hossam Nageeb, sparking public debate.





The Egyptian General Authority of Meteorology forecasted fog and scattered clouds across various regions for Thursday, October 2, 2025, detailing expected weather conditions.





Local authorities are also encouraging participation in the Ramadan drama vote via Masrawy, inviting the public to select their favorite shows, with additional updates on weather conditions and currency exchange rates available through their portal.