Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister Announces Launch of 11 Airport Management Projects in Public-Private Partnerships

Dr, Samih Helmy, Minister of Civil Aviation, held a meeting with Justin Erbacci, President of ACI World, during Egypt's participation in ICAO's 42nd Assembly in Montreal, Canada.





The discussion focused on strengthening collaboration and developing partnerships in airport management, operation, and infrastructure modernization efforts.





Helmy outlined Egypt’s ambitious national airport development strategy, which includes upgrading infrastructure and adopting the latest standards in quality and operational efficiency.





He announced plans to privatize management and operation of 11 airports through public-private partnerships to enhance performance and attract international investments.





The first project in this initiative will be at Hurghada International Airport, scheduled to commence before the end of the year.





Additionally, a new passenger terminal with a capacity of 40 million passengers annually is set to be constructed at Cairo International Airport to support regional connectivity.

Helmy emphasized that these projects align with Egypt's vision of becoming a central aviation hub in Africa and the Middle East, under the strategic plan.

He highlighted Egypt's hosting of the ICAO Regional Office and the decision to hold the ICAO Assembly in Cairo in 2027 as indicators of the country’s regulatory capacity and regional leadership.