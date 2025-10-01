Egypt News

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister Announces Launch of 11 Airport Management Projects in Public-Private Partnerships

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Dr, Samih Helmy, Minister of Civil Aviation, held a meeting with Justin Erbacci, President of ACI World, during Egypt's participation in ICAO's 42nd Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister Announces Launch of 11 Airport Management Projects in Public-Private Partnerships

The discussion focused on strengthening collaboration and developing partnerships in airport management, operation, and infrastructure modernization efforts.

Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister Announces Launch of 11 Airport Management Projects in Public-Private Partnerships

Helmy outlined Egypt’s ambitious national airport development strategy, which includes upgrading infrastructure and adopting the latest standards in quality and operational efficiency.

Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister Announces Launch of 11 Airport Management Projects in Public-Private Partnerships

He announced plans to privatize management and operation of 11 airports through public-private partnerships to enhance performance and attract international investments.

Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister Announces Launch of 11 Airport Management Projects in Public-Private Partnerships

The first project in this initiative will be at Hurghada International Airport, scheduled to commence before the end of the year.

Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister Announces Launch of 11 Airport Management Projects in Public-Private Partnerships

Additionally, a new passenger terminal with a capacity of 40 million passengers annually is set to be constructed at Cairo International Airport to support regional connectivity.

Helmy emphasized that these projects align with Egypt's vision of becoming a central aviation hub in Africa and the Middle East, under the strategic plan.

He highlighted Egypt's hosting of the ICAO Regional Office and the decision to hold the ICAO Assembly in Cairo in 2027 as indicators of the country’s regulatory capacity and regional leadership.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.