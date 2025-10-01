Egyptian Justice Minister Denies Rejecting Presidential Objection on Criminal Law Draft

Egyptian Minister of Justice Adnan Fenjary has officially denied reports claiming he opposed President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's objection to certain articles in the draft criminal procedures law.

Fenjary stated in an exclusive interview with Masrawy that no media presence was present during the discussions held in the parliamentary chamber on the matter.

He emphasized that the statements attributed to him are unfounded and do not reflect his words during the session.

The Minister called for accuracy in reporting news and emphasized the importance of sourcing information correctly.

The General Committee of the Egyptian Parliament convened on October 1st to examine the presidential objection to specific sections of the draft law and discussed the Prime Minister's statement on the same issue.

The session was attended by the Ministers of Justice, Parliamentary Affairs, and Legal Affairs.

Fenjary highlighted the significance of transparent and accurate communication regarding legislative developments and presidential concerns.

This meeting aligns with ongoing parliamentary procedures responding to executive feedback on legislative drafts concerning criminal procedures law.